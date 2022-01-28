Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 50,660 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,660 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of KBR worth $87,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in KBR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

