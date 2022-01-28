Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 70,880 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,880 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 3.31% of EnPro Industries worth $59,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,848. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

