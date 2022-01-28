Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 82,110 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,110 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $115,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,607. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

