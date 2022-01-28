Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 86,170 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,170 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 4.85% of ODP worth $100,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.