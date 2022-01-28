Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Southern worth $136,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

SO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. 27,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.