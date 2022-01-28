Howdoo (UDOO) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $4,610.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00040980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00105097 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 462,932,160 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

