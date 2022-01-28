Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0041

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Howdoo has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,825.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00107173 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 466,432,160 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

