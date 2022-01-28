Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

