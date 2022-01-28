HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,248 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 87,718 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $36,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

