HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HPQ opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.