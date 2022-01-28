HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,229,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 575,641 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.28% of HP worth $717,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HP by 361.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

