H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of H&R Block worth $58,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.21. 12,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

