Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 36,918 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ameriprise Financial worth $100,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.77 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.07 and a 200-day moving average of $285.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

