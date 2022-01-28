Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of Kroger worth $86,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

