Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Marathon Petroleum worth $93,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Shares of MPC opened at $71.90 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

