Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $112.62 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,927 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Exelon worth $112,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 22.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

