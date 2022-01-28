Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $76.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $76,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.19 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

