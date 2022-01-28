Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $77.54 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $77,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

EXPD stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

