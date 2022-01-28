Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $86.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522,769 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Schlumberger worth $86,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $38.86 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

