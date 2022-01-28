Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $96.04 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.44% of Waters worth $96,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $306.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day moving average of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

