Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $101,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

