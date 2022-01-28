Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,829 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $81,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 89.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,198,000 after buying an additional 74,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.