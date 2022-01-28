Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 112,961 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,961 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $101,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.