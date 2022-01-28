Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 135,680 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $88,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

