Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $82,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $325.92 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $262.88 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.