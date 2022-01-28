Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 21,710 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $80,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

