Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,106 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.39% of United Rentals worth $99,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

United Rentals stock opened at $319.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.55 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.38 and its 200 day moving average is $344.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

