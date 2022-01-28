Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 9,712 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $103,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $1,396.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,554.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,514.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.