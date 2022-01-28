Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,497 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $109,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.29 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

