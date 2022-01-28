Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $112,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 295.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

