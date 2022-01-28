Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,984 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

