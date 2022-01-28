Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 83,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $94,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.