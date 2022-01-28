Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 81 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

