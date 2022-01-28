Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 35,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,184,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

