Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

HII stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

