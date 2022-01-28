Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $86.74 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

