HYCON (HYC) Market Capitalization Reaches $373,006.45

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $373,006.45 and $28,193.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002162 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00054974 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.