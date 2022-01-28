Hydra (HYDRA) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $323,446.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00019243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,351,252 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.