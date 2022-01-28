Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

HYFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $17.37 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.