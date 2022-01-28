Hyve Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $106,750.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

