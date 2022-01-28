I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $908,430.42 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $908,430.42 and approximately $484.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00252342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,370,644 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

