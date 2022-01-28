iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAFNF shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

iA Financial stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

