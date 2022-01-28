iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $65.34.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

