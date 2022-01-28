iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.61.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$81.36. The company had a trading volume of 139,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.08. iA Financial has a one year low of C$56.52 and a one year high of C$82.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

