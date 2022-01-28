iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.08

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.08 and traded as high as C$80.70. iA Financial shares last traded at C$80.20, with a volume of 193,126 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.08.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

