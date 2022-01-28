ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. ICF International has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.