ICHI Trading Up 68.4% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $71.95 million and $1.02 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.24 or 0.00046480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,174,396 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

