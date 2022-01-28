Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $3,449.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.62 or 0.06691681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 0.99662085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051993 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

