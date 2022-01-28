ICU Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICU Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICU Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of ICUI opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 116,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 36,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

