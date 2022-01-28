Idle (IDLE) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $4.56 million and $46,173.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,735,175 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

